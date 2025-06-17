India's LPG Boom: Puri Pushes for Consumer Portability and Green Initiatives

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, convened a crucial meeting with Ministry officials and Chief Managing Directors of India's energy sector PSUs to deliberate on implementing a policy that allows consumer portability among Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). This initiative aims to enhance consumer convenience amidst a remarkable surge in LPG connections, which have grown to over 33 crore from 14 crore in 2014.

Puri highlighted the transformative impact of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in reaching this milestone, with more than 10.33 crore free LPG connections distributed across rural and urban areas. To address escalating demand, the number of LPG dealerships has also expanded to over 25,570 nationwide. The government is actively exploring policies to streamline consumer services, including promoting OMC portability.

Efforts to bolster last-mile delivery have seen 22,443 Common Service Centres and Village Level Entrepreneurs participating, leading to the delivery of 58 lakh cylinders in underserved regions for FY 2024-25. The meeting also reviewed India's renewable energy initiatives, with solar power infrastructure now installed at nearly 79,000 of the 88,000+ fuel retail outlets, marking a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions.

In conversation with ANI, Puri shared insights into India's ongoing efforts to enhance fossil-based energy production, emphasizing exploration activities in the Andaman region. These efforts could herald a significant positive shift in India's energy landscape, potentially marking a 'Guyana moment' for the nation.

