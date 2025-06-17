India Sets Green Light for Pharma-Grade Sugar Export Quota

The government has announced a new policy allowing the export of up to 25,000 tonnes of pharma-grade sugar per financial year under a restricted category. This approval will be extended solely to bona fide pharmaceutical exporters, as revealed by a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Pharma-grade sugar is noted for its high quality and adherence to specific manufacturing standards, making it suitable for pharmaceutical applications. The decision is designed to support pharma exporters by easing some of the limitations on sugar exports.

In another development, the DGFT unveiled the 'Source from India' feature on its Trade Connect ePlatform. This digital tool is intended to serve as a comprehensive hub, offering information and services related to international trade, and helping foreign buyers identify Indian exporters. The feature allows exporters to create micropages showcasing their products and credentials, facilitating smoother interaction between foreign buyers and Indian suppliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)