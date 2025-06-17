Chandrababu Naidu Charts Ambitious Economic Growth Path for Andhra Pradesh

In a strategic review on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed state planning officials to devise innovative strategies aimed at enhancing financial stability. Naidu stressed the critical role of the planning department in leading statewide efforts towards decreased debt and bolstered resource mobilization.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of data analytics for informed decision-making, advocating for the promotion of 'Brand Andhra Pradesh' to secure new investments. Clearing 25 cabinet proposals and six State Investment Promotion Board sessions, Naidu highlighted a focus on implementing approved projects.

Impressively, Andhra Pradesh's per capita income increased by 11.89% in FY 2024-25, surpassing the national rate. Naidu urged planners to emphasize growth in the service sector, aiming for fiscal sustainability through the use of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at various levels, to achieve a 15% growth target by FY-29.