Kaspersky Launches Global eSIM Store for Seamless, Secure Travel Connectivity

In a major move to simplify mobile connectivity for international travelers, cybersecurity giant Kaspersky has launched the Kaspersky eSIM Store, an innovative digital platform offering affordable, flexible, and secure internet access in over 150 countries and regions. The launch is aimed at addressing the growing demand for hassle-free, cross-border data connectivity — catering equally to leisure tourists and business travelers.

Available via www.Kasperskyesimstore.com and as a mobile app on both Google Play and the App Store, the eSIM Store reflects Kaspersky’s commitment to digital freedom and user convenience while enhancing its existing ecosystem of trusted consumer cybersecurity solutions.

The Rise of eSIM: A Global Connectivity Revolution

According to the GSM Association (GSMA), the production and adoption of eSIM-compatible devices has increased more than tenfold in the past five years. By 2028, it's projected that 50% of all global mobile connections will use eSIM technology — a shift largely attributed to the elimination of physical SIM cards and the simplified user experience.

Recognizing this momentum, Kaspersky has partnered with BNESIM Limited, an award-winning global eSIM service provider since 2017, to power its eSIM Store. This collaboration combines BNESIM’s technological expertise with Kaspersky’s global cybersecurity reputation to offer a truly seamless and secure solution for travelers.

Key Features of Kaspersky eSIM Store

1. Worldwide Access, Local Rates

With over 2,000 flexible data plans from telecom providers around the world, the platform empowers users to select country-specific, regional, or global plans — all without paying exorbitant roaming fees. From short-term vacations to long-haul business trips, users can tailor their connectivity to their destination and usage needs.

2. User-Friendly Experience

The Kaspersky eSIM Store boasts an intuitive interface for browsing, purchasing, and managing data plans. Real-time monitoring helps users keep track of their data consumption, while alerts prevent unexpected data exhaustion. All of this can be done within the app or through a web profile.

3. Instant Activation and Scheduling

Travelers can activate their eSIM instantly or pre-schedule it for a later date, ensuring they’re connected the moment they land. With just a few taps, the eSIM can be installed and managed without ever visiting a physical SIM kiosk or sharing sensitive information with unknown vendors.

4. Multi-Destination Flexibility

Users can select from:

Country-specific plans (e.g., for France, USA, Japan, etc.)

Mini-global plans for select regions like Southeast Asia or Europe

Global plans that work in up to 122 destinations

Data plans are available in two formats: expiring (valid for a specific period) and non-expiring (valid until data is fully consumed), giving full control over cost and usage.

5. Secure Digital Experience

Kaspersky’s longstanding reputation in digital security ensures that the eSIM Store provides not only convenience but also a safe connection environment, minimizing risks of data theft from public Wi-Fi networks and insecure access points.

A Complement to Kaspersky’s Digital Lifestyle Suite

The launch of the eSIM Store complements Kaspersky’s existing offerings like Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection and Kaspersky Premium, positioning the company as a comprehensive provider of digital lifestyle and cybersecurity services.

“At Kaspersky, we are constantly keeping up with the latest trends shaping our digital habits, and eSIM is definitely one of them,” said Mikhail Gerber, Executive Vice President of Consumer Business at Kaspersky. “We understand the importance of staying connected while traveling — whether for sharing special moments with loved ones or conducting important business meetings on the move. That’s why we designed Kaspersky eSIM Store to make international data access secure, flexible, and stress-free.”

Why Travelers Will Love Kaspersky eSIM Store

No Roaming Charges: Avoid shocking bills upon return

No Local SIM Hassles: Skip the language barrier, paperwork, and kiosks

No Unsecure Wi-Fi: Stay protected from cyber threats

One-Time Setup: Install once and manage multiple country plans

Real-Time Control: Know your data usage, top up instantly, and stay connected

Is Your Device eSIM-Ready?

Before purchasing a plan, users can check if their smartphone or tablet supports eSIM directly through Kaspersky’s website or the mobile app.

Looking Ahead

As global mobility resumes post-pandemic and remote work becomes the norm, tools like the Kaspersky eSIM Store will be essential to digital-first lifestyles. Kaspersky’s foray into global connectivity solutions marks an exciting evolution for the brand, extending beyond protection into enablement of secure, always-on digital experiences.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, a globetrotting digital nomad, or a family vacationing abroad, the Kaspersky eSIM Store ensures your digital life moves with you — securely, affordably, and effortlessly.