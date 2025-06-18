Left Menu

Air India Cancels Lucknow-Mumbai Flight Amid Operational Challenges

Air India canceled its Lucknow-Mumbai flight on June 17 due to operational reasons and flight diversions from heavy rains in Delhi. Delayed arrivals led to crew reaching duty limits, preventing immediate replacement. Passengers received accommodations and options for refunds or rescheduling to minimize inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:54 IST
Air India Cancels Lucknow-Mumbai Flight Amid Operational Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India announced the cancellation of its Lucknow-Mumbai flight scheduled for June 17, citing operational difficulties and the knock-on effects of flight diversions.

The airline attributed the decision to severe weather conditions in Delhi, resulting in delayed arrivals of diverted flights, causing the crew to exceed their regulatory duty limits.

Efforts to minimize passenger inconvenience included hotel accommodations and options for full refunds or complimentary rescheduling. Despite these challenges, Air India is working on alternate travel arrangements for affected passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025