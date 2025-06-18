Air India Cancels Lucknow-Mumbai Flight Amid Operational Challenges
Air India canceled its Lucknow-Mumbai flight on June 17 due to operational reasons and flight diversions from heavy rains in Delhi. Delayed arrivals led to crew reaching duty limits, preventing immediate replacement. Passengers received accommodations and options for refunds or rescheduling to minimize inconvenience.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Air India announced the cancellation of its Lucknow-Mumbai flight scheduled for June 17, citing operational difficulties and the knock-on effects of flight diversions.
The airline attributed the decision to severe weather conditions in Delhi, resulting in delayed arrivals of diverted flights, causing the crew to exceed their regulatory duty limits.
Efforts to minimize passenger inconvenience included hotel accommodations and options for full refunds or complimentary rescheduling. Despite these challenges, Air India is working on alternate travel arrangements for affected passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement