Air India Cancels Lucknow-Mumbai Flight Amid Operational Challenges

Air India announced the cancellation of its Lucknow-Mumbai flight scheduled for June 17, citing operational difficulties and the knock-on effects of flight diversions.

The airline attributed the decision to severe weather conditions in Delhi, resulting in delayed arrivals of diverted flights, causing the crew to exceed their regulatory duty limits.

Efforts to minimize passenger inconvenience included hotel accommodations and options for full refunds or complimentary rescheduling. Despite these challenges, Air India is working on alternate travel arrangements for affected passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)