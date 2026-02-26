Unraveling the Pawan Hans Helicopter Incident: A Closer Inspection

A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and Directorate General of Civil Aviation conducted a preliminary investigation into the Pawan Hans helicopter crash near Mayabunder, Andaman Islands, on Thursday.

Comprising experts such as Jose Mathew of the AAIB and senior DGCA officials, the 14-member team combed the site but did not gather any evidence from the wreck, which stays submerged in shallow water. The investigation remains unresolved as they aim to recover the black box, hindered by a lack of equipment.

The helicopter, carrying seven individuals, including two crew members, plunged into the sea just 300 meters short of Mayabunder helipad. The accident occurred shortly after departure from Rangat. Prompt rescue efforts saved and hospitalized all on board. Further site visits are planned for more insights.

