Youth Congress Stands Firm Against 'Baseless' Arrests

The Congress youth wing launched a protest in the national capital in response to the arrest of its president, Uday Bhanu Chib, and other leaders due to their involvement in a 'shirtless protest' at an AI summit. They denounced the charges as baseless and have pushed for the immediate release of the detained leaders.

The protest drew the participation of senior Congress figures like Pawan Khera, Lok Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, and Delhi unit president Devender Yadav. According to Varun Pandey of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), peaceful protest is a democratic right, not a crime. Police, however, had denied the group's request to protest at Jantar Mantar.

The IYC members were reportedly marching towards Raisina Road when police intervention led to detentions and some injuries among protestors. More demonstrations occurred, including a rail blockade, as part of their efforts to address what they see as national concerns, including economic and governance issues.

