BJP Alleges Himachal Government's Involvement in Protester Detention Controversy

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur, delivered a memorandum to Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, expressing concerns over alleged misconduct by the state government and police. The memorandum pertains to the detention of three Youth Congress workers by the Delhi Police.

Thakur accused the Congress-led state government and top Congress leaders of orchestrating the protest from Himachal Sadan in Delhi, which resulted in the subsequent arrest and concealing of the accused in Himachal Pradesh. He argued that this signified unprecedented state conduct.

The BJP leader further argued against the alleged protective measures granted to the accused, insisting a federal structure should acknowledge Delhi Police's jurisdiction under the Union government. He called for swift action against those who supported the accused, risking national integrity and tarnishing Devbhoomi Himachal's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)