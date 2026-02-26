Left Menu

BJP Alleges Himachal Government's Involvement in Protester Detention Controversy

The BJP, led by Jai Ram Thakur, has criticized the Himachal Pradesh government for allegedly supporting detained Youth Congress workers involved in a controversial protest. The party has demanded an inquiry, citing misconduct by state police and political shielding of accused persons, further urging intervention by the Governor and Union Home Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:10 IST
BJP Alleges Himachal Government's Involvement in Protester Detention Controversy
Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur, delivered a memorandum to Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, expressing concerns over alleged misconduct by the state government and police. The memorandum pertains to the detention of three Youth Congress workers by the Delhi Police.

Thakur accused the Congress-led state government and top Congress leaders of orchestrating the protest from Himachal Sadan in Delhi, which resulted in the subsequent arrest and concealing of the accused in Himachal Pradesh. He argued that this signified unprecedented state conduct.

The BJP leader further argued against the alleged protective measures granted to the accused, insisting a federal structure should acknowledge Delhi Police's jurisdiction under the Union government. He called for swift action against those who supported the accused, risking national integrity and tarnishing Devbhoomi Himachal's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NFRA to Release Inspection Reports for 10 Major Audit Firms

NFRA to Release Inspection Reports for 10 Major Audit Firms

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere

 India
3
2026: Maharashtra's Recruitment Year Unveiled

2026: Maharashtra's Recruitment Year Unveiled

 India
4
Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026