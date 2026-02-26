Amid heightened diplomatic tensions, Kirill Dmitriev, the special envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has landed in Geneva. Sources suggest Dmitriev might engage in crucial discussions with U.S. representatives.

The RIA news agency reported Dmitriev's presence at the Four Seasons hotel in Geneva, the current hub for discussions between American and Ukrainian officials.

These talks are setting the stage for new developments in international diplomacy, reflecting complex geopolitical dynamics.