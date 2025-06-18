Left Menu

Blaze on MV Wan Hai 503: Battle Against Time and Elements Off Kerala Coast

A fire on the Singapore-flagged cargo ship MV Wan Hai 503 is partially contained off Kerala, but challenges like adverse weather, smoke, and towing difficulties persist. Efforts focus on fire suppression and structural safety assessments, while discussions for a Port of Refuge continue with Jebel Ali and other locations considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The fire aboard the Singapore-flagged cargo ship MV Wan Hai 503, which ignited last week near the Kerala coast, is now partially contained, according to the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS). A recent report highlighted reduced flame and smoke intensity in most parts of the vessel.

The cargo ship, en route to Colombo from Mumbai, experienced slowdowns and has drifted about 68.5 nautical miles offshore due to the explosion in one container. However, ongoing issues such as persistent smoke, the vessel's internal flare-ups, adverse weather, and lack of a second towline remain concerning.

The DGS emphasized establishing a second towline and performing hull strength evaluations. Simultaneously, authorities are considering Jebel Ali in Dubai as a potential Port of Refuge, while also exploring alternative options in Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Qatar. Rescue efforts continue for the missing crew members, and the ship's safe relocation remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

