Blaze on MV Wan Hai 503: Battle Against Time and Elements Off Kerala Coast

The fire aboard the Singapore-flagged cargo ship MV Wan Hai 503, which ignited last week near the Kerala coast, is now partially contained, according to the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS). A recent report highlighted reduced flame and smoke intensity in most parts of the vessel.

The cargo ship, en route to Colombo from Mumbai, experienced slowdowns and has drifted about 68.5 nautical miles offshore due to the explosion in one container. However, ongoing issues such as persistent smoke, the vessel's internal flare-ups, adverse weather, and lack of a second towline remain concerning.

The DGS emphasized establishing a second towline and performing hull strength evaluations. Simultaneously, authorities are considering Jebel Ali in Dubai as a potential Port of Refuge, while also exploring alternative options in Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Qatar. Rescue efforts continue for the missing crew members, and the ship's safe relocation remains a priority.

