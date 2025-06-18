Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cinema: A ₹3,000 Crore Investment in Tamil Nadu's Virtual Production Hub

In a landmark move, SRAM & MRAM Group and Paradigm Pictures announce a ₹3,000 crore investment in a 100-acre virtual production campus in Tamil Nadu. Featuring cutting-edge technology, the project aims to minimize emissions and reduce costs while providing over 10,000 jobs and fostering regional talent in cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:01 IST
SRAM & MRAM Unveil ₹3,000 Cr Virtual Film Campus in Tamil Nadu to Revolutionise Cinematic Production. Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking initiative that promises to redefine the cinematic landscape in South Asia, the UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group, led by Chairman Dr. Sailesh L. Hiranandani, has teamed up with Arvind Dharmaraj of Paradigm Pictures to announce an ambitious ₹3,000 crore investment. The project will establish a sprawling 100-acre virtual production campus in Tamil Nadu.

Unveiled during the SRAM & MRAM's 30th anniversary celebration in London, this venture integrates artificial intelligence with traditional film sets. Equipped with multiple LED volume stages and cutting-edge rendering engines, the complex is designed to create expansive, realistic digital worlds, potentially reducing production timelines by 25% and costs by 30%, as per Deloitte's analysis.

Slated to incorporate an array of eco-friendly features, the development will harness solar power and utilize modular construction to lower its environmental footprint significantly. A partnership with BAFTA and National Award professionals will further establish a next-generation training academy, cultivating talent in visual effects and real-time cinematography, aimed at creating over 10,000 job opportunities and generating ₹1,200 crore in revenue annually.

