Sweden's Riksbank Cuts Interest Rate Amid Weak Economic Growth
Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank, reduced its key interest rate from 2.25% to 2.00% to counteract weak economic growth. The decision comes amid mild inflation and uncertainty caused by U.S. tariff policies. Analysts anticipated the move, predicting potential further cuts if inflation remains low.
Sweden's Riksbank has decreased its key interest rate to 2.00% from 2.25% in response to slow economic growth and mild inflationary pressures. This anticipated cut aims to jumpstart the tepid economy.
The central bank noted that the economic recovery, initiated last year, is losing traction and that inflation rates are lower than previously predicted. The bank has signaled the possibility of further cuts within the year if needed.
This move follows an earlier rate cut in February, with the situation exacerbated by uncertainties linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's fluctuating tariff policies, impacting business and household confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
