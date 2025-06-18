Sweden's Riksbank Cuts Interest Rate Amid Weak Economic Growth

Sweden's Riksbank has decreased its key interest rate to 2.00% from 2.25% in response to slow economic growth and mild inflationary pressures. This anticipated cut aims to jumpstart the tepid economy.

The central bank noted that the economic recovery, initiated last year, is losing traction and that inflation rates are lower than previously predicted. The bank has signaled the possibility of further cuts within the year if needed.

This move follows an earlier rate cut in February, with the situation exacerbated by uncertainties linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's fluctuating tariff policies, impacting business and household confidence.

