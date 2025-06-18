Mystery of Air India Dreamliner Crash: Engine Failures Under Scrutiny
Investigators suspect the Dreamliner's emergency-power generator was active during its crash in Ahmedabad. The preliminary investigation questions the functioning of the aircraft’s engines. The crash resulted in 242 passenger casualties and approximately 30 ground fatalities. India's aviation safety watchdog found no safety concerns in Air India's fleet.
In a tragic incident, the Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash's preliminary findings hint at possible engine failures. Reports suggest the plane's emergency power generator was operational during the crash in Ahmedabad, raising concerns about engine performance.
The Wall Street Journal, referencing informed sources, indicates the plane's GEnx engines may not have functioned properly as the Dreamliner began its ill-fated journey toward Gatwick Airport.
This disaster, one of the deadliest in aviation over a decade, claimed 242 passengers and around 30 individuals on the ground. Despite this, India's aviation safety oversight has reported no major safety issues with the airline's Boeing fleet.
