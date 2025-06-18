Left Menu

Mystery of Air India Dreamliner Crash: Engine Failures Under Scrutiny

Investigators suspect the Dreamliner's emergency-power generator was active during its crash in Ahmedabad. The preliminary investigation questions the functioning of the aircraft’s engines. The crash resulted in 242 passenger casualties and approximately 30 ground fatalities. India's aviation safety watchdog found no safety concerns in Air India's fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:09 IST
Mystery of Air India Dreamliner Crash: Engine Failures Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, the Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash's preliminary findings hint at possible engine failures. Reports suggest the plane's emergency power generator was operational during the crash in Ahmedabad, raising concerns about engine performance.

The Wall Street Journal, referencing informed sources, indicates the plane's GEnx engines may not have functioned properly as the Dreamliner began its ill-fated journey toward Gatwick Airport.

This disaster, one of the deadliest in aviation over a decade, claimed 242 passengers and around 30 individuals on the ground. Despite this, India's aviation safety oversight has reported no major safety issues with the airline's Boeing fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025