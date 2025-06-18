Mystery of Air India Dreamliner Crash: Engine Failures Under Scrutiny

In a tragic incident, the Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash's preliminary findings hint at possible engine failures. Reports suggest the plane's emergency power generator was operational during the crash in Ahmedabad, raising concerns about engine performance.

The Wall Street Journal, referencing informed sources, indicates the plane's GEnx engines may not have functioned properly as the Dreamliner began its ill-fated journey toward Gatwick Airport.

This disaster, one of the deadliest in aviation over a decade, claimed 242 passengers and around 30 individuals on the ground. Despite this, India's aviation safety oversight has reported no major safety issues with the airline's Boeing fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)