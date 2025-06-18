Inflation Steadies, BoE Holds Steady Amid Middle East Tensions

The Bank of England (BoE) is anticipated to hold its interest rates steady this week, upon confirmation that inflation cooled to 3.4% in May, aligning with forecasts. This decision comes as the central bank weighs the impact of rising energy prices, spurred by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Sterling saw a moderate appreciation against the U.S. dollar following the latest data release from the Office for National Statistics. The BoE's strategic focus remains on managing inflation expectations amidst global geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, a weaker UK jobs market could help alleviate inflation pressures.

The recent data highlights a decline in services price inflation to 4.7% in May, hitting the BoE's expectations. Food prices, however, increased by 4.4%, impacting low-income households. As the central bank deliberates its monetary policy, the conflicting signals from the global and domestic fronts continue to present a complex economic scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)