Left Menu

Fed Holds Steady: Interest Rates Unchanged Amidst Global Challenges

As the Federal Reserve prepares for its policy announcements, experts predict interest rates will remain unchanged. With current rates at 4.25-4.50%, the Fed is cautious, monitoring tariffs' impacts on inflation. While rate cuts may come by September 2025, global dynamics and fiscal uncertainties play a crucial role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:07 IST
Fed Holds Steady: Interest Rates Unchanged Amidst Global Challenges
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The US Federal Reserve is poised to announce its latest policy decisions, with many economists and market analysts predicting that interest rates will remain steady. This cautious approach stems from ongoing global uncertainties and domestic fiscal challenges, as the current federal funds rate hovers between 4.25% and 4.50%.

Sonal Badhan, an Economics Specialist at Bank of Baroda, shared insights with ANI, stating that the Fed will likely maintain rates, highlighting discussions about inflation and tariffs. She anticipates a rate cut by September 2025, although recent US Treasury bond auctions have shown weak investor interest due to fiscal concerns.

Despite these fiscal signals, Badhan emphasized that ongoing tariff wars are affecting market dynamics, although they might not immediately sway the Fed's decisions. Attention turns to India, where implications of the Fed's actions could widen the yield spread, potentially benefiting capital inflows and strengthening the rupee. Additionally, market expert Ajay Bagga noted that while a rate cut is unlikely this time, future Fed communications will be closely watched for any dovish signals, giving insight into potential rate adjustments later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025