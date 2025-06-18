Evacuation Struggles: Chinese Nationals Flee Iran Amid Conflict

As tensions escalate during the Israel-Iran conflict, thousands of Chinese nationals are fleeing Iran, seeking refuge across borders to Turkmenistan, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. Concerns rise as China maintains its strategic ties with Tehran amidst the geopolitical turmoil.

Chinese travel blogger, Shuishui Crusoe, vividly depicted her evacuation experience online, igniting interest as she escaped through Armenia following Israel's intensified bombings. Her journey symbolizes the broader evacuation efforts, with over 791 nationals relocated to safety by Tuesday.

With China heavily invested in Iran's oil sector, the evacuation emphasizes the importance of preserving diplomatic ties in the Middle East, critical for its Belt and Road initiative. Meanwhile, Beijing continues to assess its standing in the region dominated by U.S. interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)