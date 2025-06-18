Left Menu

Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Unveils Pioneering Defense Tech at Paris Air Show

Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group showcased cutting-edge defense technologies, including indigenous micro turbojet engines and kamikaze drones, at the Paris Air Show. Recent strategic acquisitions in the USA and UK bolster its global aerospace position. Expansion includes a new production facility in Hyderabad, promising high-skilled job creation and increased manufacturing capacity.

Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group Debuts Indigenous Jet Engine & UAV Technologies at 55th Paris Air Show. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant stride for India's aerospace industry, Hyderabad's Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group presented its latest defense innovations at the 55th International Paris Air Show. The company's exhibit, featuring indigenous micro turbojet engines and high-performance kamikaze drones, underscores its expanding global influence and dedication to India's defense autonomy.

Raghu Vamsi's recent acquisition of WMT Precision LLC, a well-established aerospace firm in Syracuse, USA, strengthens its portfolio in critical aero engine components and establishes a firm market presence in North America. Earlier, the group's purchase of PMC Group (UK) marked its advent into the Oil & Gas sector, further diversifying its engineering expertise.

Highlighting India's propulsion advancements, Raghu Vamsi unveiled a homegrown 40 KGF micro turbojet engine, intended for UAVs and cruise missiles. Tested successfully with DRDO oversight, the engine exemplifies years of R&D, signifying a leap forward in self-reliant defense technologies. The company also debuted the Astra 100, a cutting-edge kamikaze UAV that sets a new precedent for autonomous combat systems in India.

