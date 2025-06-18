Tosyalı Soars into Global Top 50 Steel Producers, Eyes Top 20 by 2030

Türkiye’s steel manufacturing powerhouse Tosyalı Holding is rewriting the global script on sustainable and strategic steel production. With nearly 50 industrial facilities across three continents, a workforce of 15,000 employees, and an annual liquid steel production capacity of 15 million tons, the company has achieved a major leap in international rankings amidst one of the most challenging years for the steel industry.

In 2024, according to the World Steel Association, Tosyalı produced 9.12 million tons of liquid steel, marking a staggering 54.3% year-on-year growth. This remarkable performance propelled the company 21 places up in the global rankings to 46th position, establishing it as Türkiye’s largest steel producer and Europe’s third-largest. Among the world's steel producers, Tosyalı is now also counted among the top three fastest-growing globally.

From Iskenderun to Africa: Building a Global Steel Empire

Chairman Fuat Tosyalı attributed this rise to the company’s sharp strategic focus on sustainability, operational efficiency, and economies of scale. Key to Tosyalı’s growth story is the Tosyalı Demir Çelik İskenderun Plant, Türkiye’s largest recent industrial investment, which began operations in 2023 despite the massive earthquake that devastated the region. The plant not only offsets 4 million tons of Türkiye’s flat steel imports but also boosts the country's value-added steel exports.

Tosyalı’s global footprint continues to deepen with significant investments in Algeria, Libya, Spain, and other locations. In particular, the Tosyalı Algérie production complex, undergoing its fourth phase of a five-phase expansion, is rapidly becoming one of the most strategic integrated iron and steel production centers in the Mediterranean and African regions.

“We are strengthening our role as a global steel hub by investing in high-value production, green technologies, and circular systems,” said Fuat Tosyalı.

Sustainability at the Core: Green Steel and Circular Innovation

With over $6 billion invested in the last five years, Tosyalı has prioritized projects that embrace green energy, R&D, circular production, and advanced manufacturing technologies. The company is actively deploying solar power and hydrogen-based technologies to decarbonize steelmaking, reflecting its commitment to align with global climate goals.

“We aim to produce more by consuming fewer resources, improving every stage from mining to the final product,” said the Chairman. “Our circular production model allows us to be self-sufficient while remaining dynamic, responsive, and environmentally responsible.”

Tosyalı has also made strong headway in digital transformation, enhancing operational efficiency and quality control through smart factory frameworks and data-driven decision-making.

A Steady Climb in Global Rankings

Between 2020 and 2024, Tosyalı’s global crude steel output surged by 110%, with the company consistently improving its global standing each year—an achievement unmatched among its peers. Now firmly in the top 50 global steel producers, Tosyalı is uniquely positioned to enter the top 20 within the next 4–5 years as its strategic investments mature.

“Our growth is not just rapid—it’s resilient,” said Fuat Tosyalı. “With each project, we are pushing the boundaries of sustainable steel production while reinforcing our position in the global league of industrial leaders.”

Africa in Focus: Libya and Beyond

Tosyalı’s ambitions in Africa are taking shape with new investments initiated in Libya, adding to the company’s operational success in Algeria. These projects reflect a broader vision to make Africa a central pillar in the company's global strategy. The region’s vast market potential, combined with Tosyalı’s expertise, is expected to further fuel the company’s ascent in global rankings.

As the company charges ahead with confidence, its unwavering dedication to green innovation, strategic scaling, and global excellence positions Tosyalı as a model for future-ready steel manufacturing.