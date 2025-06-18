Left Menu

Aether Industries Partners with Milliken for Strategic Manufacturing Deal

Aether Industries has entered a 10-year contract manufacturing agreement with Milliken Chemical and Textile (India), a subsidiary of Milliken & Company. Aether becomes the sole manufacturer for a strategic product, with production taking place at their dedicated Site 3+ in Surat, Gujarat.

Updated: 18-06-2025 19:25 IST
Aether Industries announced a pivotal partnership on Wednesday, marking a 10-year contract manufacturing agreement with Milliken Chemical and Textile (India) Co, a subsidiary of the American firm Milliken & Company. This alliance designates Aether as the exclusive manufacturer for a significant strategic product.

This agreement highlights the mutual trust between the firms, with Aether's Site 3+ in Surat, Gujarat, set to serve as the focal production point, entirely dedicated to the contracted merchandise.

Through this decade-long commitment, both companies aim to solidify their strategic alignment and enhance their operational synergy, positioning themselves strongly within the chemical manufacturing landscape.

