Aether Industries Partners with Milliken for Strategic Manufacturing Deal

Aether Industries announced a pivotal partnership on Wednesday, marking a 10-year contract manufacturing agreement with Milliken Chemical and Textile (India) Co, a subsidiary of the American firm Milliken & Company. This alliance designates Aether as the exclusive manufacturer for a significant strategic product.

This agreement highlights the mutual trust between the firms, with Aether's Site 3+ in Surat, Gujarat, set to serve as the focal production point, entirely dedicated to the contracted merchandise.

Through this decade-long commitment, both companies aim to solidify their strategic alignment and enhance their operational synergy, positioning themselves strongly within the chemical manufacturing landscape.

