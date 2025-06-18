Hero MotoCorp Unveils Battery-as-a-Service for VIDA VX2 to Revolutionize EV Ownership

In a bid to reshape electric vehicle ownership, Hero MotoCorp has announced the introduction of the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model for its VIDA VX2. This innovative approach is designed to make electric mobility more accessible and affordable by reducing upfront costs for consumers. The 'pay-as-you-go' battery subscription aims to offer flexibility and cost efficiency to a broader customer base.

Set to launch on July 1, 2025, this model allows customers to finance the scooter chassis and battery separately. This separation translates into lower initial expenditures, converting significant upfront costs into manageable monthly payments. The BaaS initiative promises to significantly ease the financial burden for potential electric vehicle owners.

Hero MotoCorp underscores the benefits of associating with their VIDA ecosystem, which boasts over 3,600 fast-charging stations and 500 service points across 100 cities. By introducing flexible subscription plans tailored to individual budgets and usage, VIDA aims to enhance affordability, convenience, and peace of mind. The move is complemented by their 'Charging Simple Hai' campaign, emphasizing the convenience of charging VIDA batteries using standard 5-amp sockets, highlighting nationwide accessibility.

VIDA's penetration into the electric scooter market continues to show promise, with impressive sales figures and a 7.2% market share in Vahan registrations for the VIDA V2 range. With an upcoming product launch set for July 2025, Hero MotoCorp is poised to further establish its presence in the fast-evolving electric vehicle sphere.

