India's Locomotive Power: Modi Flags Off Maiden Export to Guinea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the first locomotive for Guinea, manufactured in Bihar's Marhowrah, demonstrating a significant leap in India's export capabilities.

The Marhowrah facility, awarded the project through global bidding, will supply 150 locomotives to Guinea's Simandou iron ore project in three years, enhancing bilateral economic ties.

Equipped with advanced features like air-conditioned cabins and synchronised operations, this achievement underscores India's commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and global manufacturing excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)