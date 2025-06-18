Left Menu

India's Locomotive Power: Modi Flags Off Maiden Export to Guinea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first locomotive export to Guinea from Bihar's Marhowrah factory. Set to deliver 150 locomotives for Guinea's Simandou iron ore project, this venture showcases India's manufacturing prowess and aims to strengthen India-Africa economic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:28 IST
India's Locomotive Power: Modi Flags Off Maiden Export to Guinea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the first locomotive for Guinea, manufactured in Bihar's Marhowrah, demonstrating a significant leap in India's export capabilities.

The Marhowrah facility, awarded the project through global bidding, will supply 150 locomotives to Guinea's Simandou iron ore project in three years, enhancing bilateral economic ties.

Equipped with advanced features like air-conditioned cabins and synchronised operations, this achievement underscores India's commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and global manufacturing excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025