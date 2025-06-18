India's Locomotive Power: Modi Flags Off Maiden Export to Guinea
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first locomotive export to Guinea from Bihar's Marhowrah factory. Set to deliver 150 locomotives for Guinea's Simandou iron ore project, this venture showcases India's manufacturing prowess and aims to strengthen India-Africa economic relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the first locomotive for Guinea, manufactured in Bihar's Marhowrah, demonstrating a significant leap in India's export capabilities.
The Marhowrah facility, awarded the project through global bidding, will supply 150 locomotives to Guinea's Simandou iron ore project in three years, enhancing bilateral economic ties.
Equipped with advanced features like air-conditioned cabins and synchronised operations, this achievement underscores India's commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and global manufacturing excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Leads Massive Reforestation Effort to Revive Aravalli Mountain Range
Prime Minister Modi Set to Attend G7 Summit in Canada; Meeting with PM Mark Carney on the Agenda
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Historic Railway Bridges, Enhancing Connectivity
Prime Minister Modi's Transformational Visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Inaugurations, Infrastructure Boosts, and Historic Rail Launch
Prime Minister Modi and UK Strengthen Anti-Terrorism and Trade Ties