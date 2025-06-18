Fed's Policy Puzzle: Diverging Paths Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Federal Reserve is encountering increasing internal disagreement about the direction of monetary policy. Recent forecasts indicate a consensus for a half-point rate cut by year-end, although a notable faction anticipates no cuts.

As data reveals, eight out of 19 Fed policymakers advocate for reducing the rate to 3.75%-4.00% by December, with two proposing an additional quarter-point cut. However, the number expressing no need for a rate change has grown to seven, highlighting heightened uncertainty.

The summary of economic projections for June portrays a scenario with elevated inflation and unemployment, compounded by unexpected trade policy dynamics under President Trump's administration. Policymakers anticipate inflation rates of 3.0% by year-end and foresee a mild dip next year, amid slower economic growth and a rising unemployment rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)