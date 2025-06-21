Left Menu

Campus Fund's $100 Million Venture: Empowering Student Innovators in India

Campus Fund, an SEBI-registered venture capital firm in India, has launched its third and largest fund with a $100 million corpus. Dedicated to student and college dropout-led startups, Fund III aims to democratize access to capital and invest in innovative ventures from diverse backgrounds beyond elite institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:50 IST
Campus Fund's $100 Million Venture: Empowering Student Innovators in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – In a major move to support young innovators, Campus Fund has announced its third venture capital fund, raising $100 million. The pioneering SEBI-registered fund is dedicated exclusively to startups led by students and college dropouts. With over 50% of its latest fund committed, Campus Fund has already completed two new investments.

Founded by entrepreneur Richa Bajpai, Campus Fund focuses on first-time founders emerging from university campuses, many from unconventional backgrounds. Bajpai developed the fund's thesis at London Business School, and today, Campus Fund has evolved into a prominent $100 million institutional platform aimed at empowering India's next generation of entrepreneurs.

With a network of 100+ student scouts, Campus Fund evaluates over 7,000 startups each year, planning to invest in up to 60 startups through 2027. The initiative is backed by a diverse group of supporters, establishing the fund as India's leading early-stage investor in youth-driven innovation, with financial backing from several notable industry figures and financial bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025