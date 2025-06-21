Campus Fund's $100 Million Venture: Empowering Student Innovators in India

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – In a major move to support young innovators, Campus Fund has announced its third venture capital fund, raising $100 million. The pioneering SEBI-registered fund is dedicated exclusively to startups led by students and college dropouts. With over 50% of its latest fund committed, Campus Fund has already completed two new investments.

Founded by entrepreneur Richa Bajpai, Campus Fund focuses on first-time founders emerging from university campuses, many from unconventional backgrounds. Bajpai developed the fund's thesis at London Business School, and today, Campus Fund has evolved into a prominent $100 million institutional platform aimed at empowering India's next generation of entrepreneurs.

With a network of 100+ student scouts, Campus Fund evaluates over 7,000 startups each year, planning to invest in up to 60 startups through 2027. The initiative is backed by a diverse group of supporters, establishing the fund as India's leading early-stage investor in youth-driven innovation, with financial backing from several notable industry figures and financial bodies.

