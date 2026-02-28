U.S. Designates Iran as State Sponsor of Detention

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the designation of Iran as a state sponsor of wrongful detention. This decision marks a significant diplomatic move amidst ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Rubio emphasized the need for the Iranian regime to cease taking hostages and to release all Americans unjustly detained. These actions are deemed necessary to potentially lift the designation and related measures.

President Donald Trump also weighed in, expressing dissatisfaction with the latest round of nuclear talks with Iran. He hinted at a potential need for forceful measures should negotiations continue to falter.

(With inputs from agencies.)