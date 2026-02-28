U.S. Designates Iran as State Sponsor of Detention
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has formally labeled Iran as a state sponsor of wrongful detention. This development arises as the U.S. and Iran engage in dialogues over Iran's nuclear program. President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with the negotiations, suggesting that force may be necessary.
On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the designation of Iran as a state sponsor of wrongful detention. This decision marks a significant diplomatic move amidst ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
Rubio emphasized the need for the Iranian regime to cease taking hostages and to release all Americans unjustly detained. These actions are deemed necessary to potentially lift the designation and related measures.
President Donald Trump also weighed in, expressing dissatisfaction with the latest round of nuclear talks with Iran. He hinted at a potential need for forceful measures should negotiations continue to falter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
