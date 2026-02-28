Left Menu

AI's Market Waves: A Double-Edged Sword for Wall Street

AI's disruptive potential keeps Wall Street on edge as investors worry about tech upheavals. The upcoming U.S. jobs report and economic data further stir uncertainty. With industries like software and finance under AI's shadow, investors assess winners and losers in this technological revolution.

Updated: 28-02-2026 03:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The disruptive power of artificial intelligence is increasingly rattling the U.S. stock market, as investors brace for emerging technology's ripple effects across the economy. Set against a backdrop of critical economic data, including the monthly U.S. jobs report, Wall Street faces a pivotal week.

In recent weeks, investors have been apprehensive about AI's potential to upend industries, from software to wealth management. Tech giant Nvidia recently added to these jitters with a disappointing quarterly report that sent its shares tumbling over 5%, raising concerns about tech sector stability.

Amid this backdrop, upcoming earnings from semiconductor leader Broadcom and retailers like Best Buy and Target will provide key insights. Economic reports on manufacturing, retail sales, and services sector activity further heighten anticipation as Wall Street gauges AI's evolving impact on the market.

