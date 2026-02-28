Left Menu

Trump's Stance: No Nuclear Enrichment for Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with negotiations with Iran concerning its nuclear program. He firmly opposed any form of nuclear enrichment for Iran, emphasizing a tough stance during the ongoing discussions about Tehran's nuclear activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2026 03:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 03:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced dissatisfaction on Friday regarding the ongoing negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program. He conveyed a strong opposition to any form of nuclear enrichment for Iran.

Trump stated his discontent with the negotiation process, reiterating his stance of 'no enrichment' repeatedly.

The President's remarks highlight his administration's firm position in the diplomatic discussions aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

