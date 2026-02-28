Trump's Stance: No Nuclear Enrichment for Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with negotiations with Iran concerning its nuclear program. He firmly opposed any form of nuclear enrichment for Iran, emphasizing a tough stance during the ongoing discussions about Tehran's nuclear activities.
U.S. President Donald Trump voiced dissatisfaction on Friday regarding the ongoing negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program. He conveyed a strong opposition to any form of nuclear enrichment for Iran.
Trump stated his discontent with the negotiation process, reiterating his stance of 'no enrichment' repeatedly.
The President's remarks highlight his administration's firm position in the diplomatic discussions aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
