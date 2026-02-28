Left Menu

Trump Orders Federal Agencies to Cut Ties with Anthropic

President Donald Trump announced that every federal agency in the U.S. must stop using Anthropic's technology, with a six-month phaseout for the Defense Department. The move follows a disagreement between the Pentagon and Anthropic over the use of AI in military operations. Anthropic has a $200 million contract with the Pentagon.

Updated: 28-02-2026 03:07 IST
In a sweeping new directive, President Donald Trump has instructed all federal agencies in the United States to cease the use of technology provided by Anthropic, a prominent artificial intelligence firm. The directive imposes an immediate halt, with a provision allowing a six-month phaseout period specifically for the Defense Department.

The announcement was made on Friday via a post on Truth Social, where Trump declared that the U.S. Government would no longer require or desire business relations with Anthropic. This bold move follows rising tensions between the Pentagon and the AI lab over the potential application of artificial intelligence in military contexts.

Anthropic, which holds a $200 million contract with the Pentagon, has yet to comment on the directive. The decision highlights ongoing debates over the role of AI in defense and the ethical implications of its use in warfare scenarios.

