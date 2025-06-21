Hilton Metal Forging Secures RITES Certification for Railway Wheel Production

Hilton Metal Forging announced on Saturday that it has received the RITES certification for producing Vande Bharat and LHB railway wheels, a crucial requirement for commercial production. This certification will enable the company to fulfill supply orders and expand its manufacturing capabilities in the sector.

By the fiscal year 2026, Hilton aims to produce over 3,000 forged railway wagon wheelsets, with plans to significantly increase production to over 12,000 units by the fiscal year 2027. The company has an installed capacity of producing 20,000 wheelsets annually, positioning itself as a vital contributor to the national railway component supply chain.

This milestone recognition by RITES, a key quality assurance agency, marks Hilton Metal Forging as the first private MSME to achieve such status under the 'Make-in-India' initiative. The certification arrives amid a transformative period for Indian Railways, which has earmarked a budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year to upgrade the rail infrastructure significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)