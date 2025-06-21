Left Menu

Bike Taxi Riders Protest for Policy Reform in Karnataka

Bike taxi riders in Karnataka protested outside the Vidhana Soudha against the suspension of their operations. They demanded government intervention to lift the ban and establish a regulatory framework. The Karnataka High Court had earlier suspended these services, prompting appeals from major ride-hailing companies.

A group of bike taxi riders staged a protest outside the Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka on Saturday, demanding the suspension of their services be lifted following a court directive. The protesters were detained by police, who also charged them with violating protest guidelines.

The riders called for urgent governmental action to introduce a regulatory framework to effectively manage bike taxi services. They argue that these services are essential to the state's transport network and provide employment for thousands.

The protest follows a Karnataka High Court order that halted bike taxi operations in the state. Major companies like Uber, Ola, and Rapido have appealed the decision, seeking clear government policies to resume operations while ensuring safety and compliance.

