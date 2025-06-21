Bike Taxi Riders Protest for Policy Reform in Karnataka

A group of bike taxi riders staged a protest outside the Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka on Saturday, demanding the suspension of their services be lifted following a court directive. The protesters were detained by police, who also charged them with violating protest guidelines.

The riders called for urgent governmental action to introduce a regulatory framework to effectively manage bike taxi services. They argue that these services are essential to the state's transport network and provide employment for thousands.

The protest follows a Karnataka High Court order that halted bike taxi operations in the state. Major companies like Uber, Ola, and Rapido have appealed the decision, seeking clear government policies to resume operations while ensuring safety and compliance.

