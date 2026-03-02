Kashmir Erupts Over Khamenei's Death

In the aftermath of Iran's recently confirmed loss of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Kashmir has seen a wave of protests across several regions. Demonstrators took to the streets in areas like Bemina, Gund Hassibhat, and Jehangir Chowk, voicing strong anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments.

On Monday, protests in these predominantly Shia-populated regions continued for the second day. The crowds were met with a mild response from security forces seeking to maintain order, though some areas saw tensions rise as demonstrators marched through the streets.

The unrest followed Khamenei's reported death in US-Israel joint air strikes on Iran, which led to Iranian missile responses targeting Israel and surrounding Arab nations. The situation underscores mounting regional tensions and highlights the deep-seated political and religious divisions.