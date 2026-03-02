Left Menu

Kashmir Erupts Over Khamenei's Death

Protests erupted in several parts of Kashmir following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint air strikes by the US and Israel. Demonstrations, mainly within Shia-populated areas, witnessed anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. Security forces used mild force to disperse the crowds.

Updated: 02-03-2026 12:42 IST
In the aftermath of Iran's recently confirmed loss of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Kashmir has seen a wave of protests across several regions. Demonstrators took to the streets in areas like Bemina, Gund Hassibhat, and Jehangir Chowk, voicing strong anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments.

On Monday, protests in these predominantly Shia-populated regions continued for the second day. The crowds were met with a mild response from security forces seeking to maintain order, though some areas saw tensions rise as demonstrators marched through the streets.

The unrest followed Khamenei's reported death in US-Israel joint air strikes on Iran, which led to Iranian missile responses targeting Israel and surrounding Arab nations. The situation underscores mounting regional tensions and highlights the deep-seated political and religious divisions.

