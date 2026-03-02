Kashmir Erupts Over Khamenei's Death
Protests erupted in several parts of Kashmir following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint air strikes by the US and Israel. Demonstrations, mainly within Shia-populated areas, witnessed anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. Security forces used mild force to disperse the crowds.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of Iran's recently confirmed loss of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Kashmir has seen a wave of protests across several regions. Demonstrators took to the streets in areas like Bemina, Gund Hassibhat, and Jehangir Chowk, voicing strong anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments.
On Monday, protests in these predominantly Shia-populated regions continued for the second day. The crowds were met with a mild response from security forces seeking to maintain order, though some areas saw tensions rise as demonstrators marched through the streets.
The unrest followed Khamenei's reported death in US-Israel joint air strikes on Iran, which led to Iranian missile responses targeting Israel and surrounding Arab nations. The situation underscores mounting regional tensions and highlights the deep-seated political and religious divisions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- protests
- Khamenei
- Iran
- US
- Israel
- missiles
- Shia
- Kashmir unrest
- security forces
ALSO READ
Drone Strike Hits British Military Base in Cyprus: Precautionary Measures in Place
Sustainable Solutions: London's Urban Farmer Project
Sanjay Raut Urges PM Modi's Intervention in Iran-Israel Conflict
Fino Payments Bank CEO Arrest Sparks Industry Debate on Governance
India and Canada ink MoU to promote use of renewable energy.