Sanjay Raut Urges PM Modi's Intervention in Iran-Israel Conflict

In a significant development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to play a decisive role in mediating the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

Raut has criticized the Indian government's muted response to the reportedly confirmed fatality of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing him as a longstanding ally of India. He questioned whether Modi's perceived silence stemmed from an obligation towards Israel or former US President Donald Trump.

This plea from Raut comes on the heels of heightened tensions following an aggressive US-Israel missile strike identified as Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury, which reportedly claimed the lives of Khamenei and members of his family on February 28.

Earlier today, PM Modi engaged in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressing the importance of prioritizing civilian safety during ongoing hostilities.

Additionally, Modi communicated with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condemning attacks on the UAE and expressing condolences over the unfortunate loss of life.