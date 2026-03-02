Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Urges PM Modi's Intervention in Iran-Israel Conflict

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut calls on PM Modi to intervene in the Iran-Israel conflict following the alleged death of Iran's Supreme Leader. Raut criticizes India's silence and questions Modi's response, highlighting the ramifications of the international tensions and urging for a halt to hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:50 IST
Sanjay Raut Urges PM Modi's Intervention in Iran-Israel Conflict
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to play a decisive role in mediating the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

Raut has criticized the Indian government's muted response to the reportedly confirmed fatality of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing him as a longstanding ally of India. He questioned whether Modi's perceived silence stemmed from an obligation towards Israel or former US President Donald Trump.

This plea from Raut comes on the heels of heightened tensions following an aggressive US-Israel missile strike identified as Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury, which reportedly claimed the lives of Khamenei and members of his family on February 28.

Earlier today, PM Modi engaged in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressing the importance of prioritizing civilian safety during ongoing hostilities.

Additionally, Modi communicated with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condemning attacks on the UAE and expressing condolences over the unfortunate loss of life.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets React as Swiss Franc Soars Amid Middle East Conflict

Global Markets React as Swiss Franc Soars Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
2
Empowering Students: DreamXec Revolutionizes Innovation Funding

Empowering Students: DreamXec Revolutionizes Innovation Funding

 United States
3
Tragic Drowning Incident Highlights Quarry Dangers

Tragic Drowning Incident Highlights Quarry Dangers

 India
4
Greenland's Independence Vote: A Test of Political Tides

Greenland's Independence Vote: A Test of Political Tides

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026