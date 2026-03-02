Empowering Women in Delhi: President Murmu Unveils Pioneering Welfare Schemes

In a significant event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a range of women-focused welfare schemes designed to foster empowerment and sustainability in Delhi.

A highlight of the launch was the introduction of the Pink National Common Mobility Card, along with other initiatives aimed at facilitating free bus travel and integrated transport access. These measures are intended to bolster women's independence and security across the city.

Additionally, Murmu introduced a scheme offering two free LPG cylinders annually to families holding ration cards during Holi and Diwali, with funds amounting to Rs 129-crore being transferred directly through Direct Benefit Transfer. The President stressed the importance of societal participation in empowering women, asserting that the initiatives will aid women in shaping a prosperous Delhi.