Empowering Women in Delhi: President Murmu Unveils Pioneering Welfare Schemes
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Pink National Common Mobility Card and other women-centric welfare schemes in Delhi. Focusing on women's empowerment, the initiatives include free transport access and LPG cylinders, aiming to promote independence and societal change. Murmu emphasized the collective responsibility for empowering women.
- Country:
- India
In a significant event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a range of women-focused welfare schemes designed to foster empowerment and sustainability in Delhi.
A highlight of the launch was the introduction of the Pink National Common Mobility Card, along with other initiatives aimed at facilitating free bus travel and integrated transport access. These measures are intended to bolster women's independence and security across the city.
Additionally, Murmu introduced a scheme offering two free LPG cylinders annually to families holding ration cards during Holi and Diwali, with funds amounting to Rs 129-crore being transferred directly through Direct Benefit Transfer. The President stressed the importance of societal participation in empowering women, asserting that the initiatives will aid women in shaping a prosperous Delhi.