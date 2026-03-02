Left Menu

Empowering Women in Delhi: President Murmu Unveils Pioneering Welfare Schemes

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Pink National Common Mobility Card and other women-centric welfare schemes in Delhi. Focusing on women's empowerment, the initiatives include free transport access and LPG cylinders, aiming to promote independence and societal change. Murmu emphasized the collective responsibility for empowering women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:50 IST
Empowering Women in Delhi: President Murmu Unveils Pioneering Welfare Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a range of women-focused welfare schemes designed to foster empowerment and sustainability in Delhi.

A highlight of the launch was the introduction of the Pink National Common Mobility Card, along with other initiatives aimed at facilitating free bus travel and integrated transport access. These measures are intended to bolster women's independence and security across the city.

Additionally, Murmu introduced a scheme offering two free LPG cylinders annually to families holding ration cards during Holi and Diwali, with funds amounting to Rs 129-crore being transferred directly through Direct Benefit Transfer. The President stressed the importance of societal participation in empowering women, asserting that the initiatives will aid women in shaping a prosperous Delhi.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets React as Swiss Franc Soars Amid Middle East Conflict

Global Markets React as Swiss Franc Soars Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
2
Empowering Students: DreamXec Revolutionizes Innovation Funding

Empowering Students: DreamXec Revolutionizes Innovation Funding

 United States
3
Tragic Drowning Incident Highlights Quarry Dangers

Tragic Drowning Incident Highlights Quarry Dangers

 India
4
Greenland's Independence Vote: A Test of Political Tides

Greenland's Independence Vote: A Test of Political Tides

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026