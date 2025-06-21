U.S. State Department Initiates Assisted Departures Amid Israeli Conflict
U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, announced the commencement of assisted departure flights for U.S. citizens and lawful residents in Israel, due to the ongoing conflict with Iran. Those seeking assistance are urged to complete a form on the State Department's website.
In response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, the U.S. State Department has commenced assisted departure flights for American citizens and lawful residents based in Israel. The announcement was made by U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, on Saturday.
Huckabee urged individuals in Israel and the West Bank who require governmental assistance for departure to complete an online form available on the State Department's website. This move is aimed at ensuring the safety and swift evacuation of U.S. nationals amidst the ongoing tensions.
The initiative underscores the seriousness of the current geopolitical situation and the priority given to citizen safety by the U.S. government, as tensions between the nations continue to rise.
