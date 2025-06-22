EPFO Sees Surge in Young Workforce with April 2025 Enrollment Boom

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) reported a significant boost in its payroll numbers with 19.14 lakh members added in April 2025, according to data released by the Labour Ministry on Sunday. This growth represents an impressive 31.31% increase compared to March 2025 and a 1.17% rise from April 2024.

Around 8.49 lakh new subscribers joined EPFO in April 2025, marking a 12.49% increase over the previous month. The rise is attributed to burgeoning employment opportunities, heightened awareness of employee benefits, and the success of EPFO's outreach initiatives targeting new workers.

Maharashtra led the way among states, contributing 21.12% to the total net payroll additions. States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, and others also posted substantial numbers, reflecting a comprehensive national growth trend in organized employment.