Kolkata Metro Pioneers Sustainable Braking with Regenerative Technology

The Kolkata Metro has implemented regenerative braking in its rakes to cut carbon emissions and energy costs. This technology turns kinetic energy into electrical energy, reducing emissions by 13,500 tonnes last year. A 4-MW advanced chemical cell battery storage system is slated for July 2025 completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:10 IST
The Kolkata Metro Railway is making strides in sustainability by integrating a cutting-edge regenerative braking system across its fleet. This initiative aims to reduce both carbon emissions and operational energy costs significantly.

According to an official, the regenerative braking technology allows trains to reverse their electric motors during braking, effectively converting kinetic energy back into electricity. The transformation prevents energy wastage, which could otherwise occur through heat generated in wheels or brake components.

The metro currently operates 37 rakes equipped with this system, reportedly saving Rs 8.2 crore and regenerating 1.08 crore units of energy in fiscal year 2024-25. Additionally, carbon emissions have been curtailed by an estimated 13,500 tonnes. Metro Railway Kolkata is set to further enhance its green infrastructure by installing a 4-MW Advanced Chemical Cell battery storage system, anticipated to be operational by mid-2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

