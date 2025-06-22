Kolkata Metro Pioneers Sustainable Braking with Regenerative Technology

The Kolkata Metro Railway is making strides in sustainability by integrating a cutting-edge regenerative braking system across its fleet. This initiative aims to reduce both carbon emissions and operational energy costs significantly.

According to an official, the regenerative braking technology allows trains to reverse their electric motors during braking, effectively converting kinetic energy back into electricity. The transformation prevents energy wastage, which could otherwise occur through heat generated in wheels or brake components.

The metro currently operates 37 rakes equipped with this system, reportedly saving Rs 8.2 crore and regenerating 1.08 crore units of energy in fiscal year 2024-25. Additionally, carbon emissions have been curtailed by an estimated 13,500 tonnes. Metro Railway Kolkata is set to further enhance its green infrastructure by installing a 4-MW Advanced Chemical Cell battery storage system, anticipated to be operational by mid-2025.

