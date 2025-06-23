Left Menu

Staggering Financial Decline: MSRTC's Surging Losses Unveiled

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corp (MSRTC) released a white paper revealing massive accumulated losses of Rs 10,324 crore for FY 2023-24. Factors contributing to this crisis include an aging fleet, insufficient fare revisions, and illegal transport operations. Measures to boost revenue and improve passenger services are being prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:42 IST
Staggering Financial Decline: MSRTC's Surging Losses Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has unveiled a daunting financial predicament, with accumulated losses skyrocketing to Rs 10,324 crore for FY 2023-24, according to a white paper released by the state. This marks a significant increase from Rs 4,603 crore in 2018-19, highlighting a deepening crisis.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik acknowledged the grim outlook but emphasized efforts to improve the financial condition through initiatives like deploying new buses and exploring revenue-enhancing measures. Factors such as outdated vehicles, loss-making routes, and illegal transport activities have exacerbated financial strains.

The white paper, often demanded by opposition, was an initiative by Sarnaik to transparently present MSRTC's financial health. It outlines strategies like introducing LNG buses, ERP systems, and digital ticketing to cut costs and increase efficiency, mirroring a determined approach to address longstanding challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025