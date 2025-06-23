Consumers Prefer Fee-Free Platforms: Survey Insights

In a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles, the majority of respondents admitted to routinely paying convenience fees when purchasing products or services and booking tickets online. This feedback comes from over 40,000 consumers across more than 321 districts, revealing a significant trend in consumer preference.

The survey, which took place between April and June, highlighted that 78% of participants preferred platforms that do not impose convenience fees. Notably, 62% of those surveyed mentioned being charged such fees on the majority of their online purchases, marking a clear consumer predilection for platforms that eschew these additional charges.

Major platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, and IRCTC were noted for charging convenience fees. The data imply a growing consumer tendency to seek platforms that offer cost-free convenience, potentially affecting market dynamics and consumer loyalty in the online retail sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)