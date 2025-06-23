Left Menu

Consumers Prefer Fee-Free Platforms: Survey Insights

A LocalCircles survey reveals that most consumers prefer platforms that do not charge convenience fees. Conducted across 321 districts, the survey shows 78% of participants favor fee-free services. Leading platforms like Flipkart and Amazon often charge these fees, influencing purchasing decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:01 IST
Consumers Prefer Fee-Free Platforms: Survey Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles, the majority of respondents admitted to routinely paying convenience fees when purchasing products or services and booking tickets online. This feedback comes from over 40,000 consumers across more than 321 districts, revealing a significant trend in consumer preference.

The survey, which took place between April and June, highlighted that 78% of participants preferred platforms that do not impose convenience fees. Notably, 62% of those surveyed mentioned being charged such fees on the majority of their online purchases, marking a clear consumer predilection for platforms that eschew these additional charges.

Major platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, and IRCTC were noted for charging convenience fees. The data imply a growing consumer tendency to seek platforms that offer cost-free convenience, potentially affecting market dynamics and consumer loyalty in the online retail sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025