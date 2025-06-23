Left Menu

Transparent Tender Process for 9,000 HP Electric Locomotives Reaffirmed

The Railway Ministry addressed allegations concerning the tender for 9,000 HP electric locomotives, clarifying Siemens received the contract fairly. Both Siemens and Alstom participated, but Siemens was awarded due to the lowest financial bid. The process was conducted transparently without any conflict of interest, maintaining high standards of the manufacturing process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry has countered allegations from the Congress party regarding the awarding of a tender for 9,000 HP electric locomotives, which was given to Siemens. The Ministry emphasized that the contract was awarded transparently, following established procedures.

In a press conference, Executive Director Dilip Kumar defended the selection process, highlighting that both Siemens and Alstom, the only global manufacturers capable of producing the locomotives, competed in the tender. Ultimately, Siemens was chosen due to their lower financial bid.

Questions of conflict of interest were raised due to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's previous role at Siemens India. However, the Ministry stated that the evaluation was conducted independently by qualified teams, with no ministerial involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

