Transparent Tender Process for 9,000 HP Electric Locomotives Reaffirmed

The Railway Ministry has countered allegations from the Congress party regarding the awarding of a tender for 9,000 HP electric locomotives, which was given to Siemens. The Ministry emphasized that the contract was awarded transparently, following established procedures.

In a press conference, Executive Director Dilip Kumar defended the selection process, highlighting that both Siemens and Alstom, the only global manufacturers capable of producing the locomotives, competed in the tender. Ultimately, Siemens was chosen due to their lower financial bid.

Questions of conflict of interest were raised due to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's previous role at Siemens India. However, the Ministry stated that the evaluation was conducted independently by qualified teams, with no ministerial involvement.

