Tesla's Texas Robotaxi Secrets: Safety Under Scrutiny

Tesla claims its answers regarding the safety of its robotaxi deployment in Texas are confidential, sparking a review by U.S. regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is assessing Tesla’s responses concerning self-driving safety, particularly in adverse weather, with potential federal actions pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tesla has informed U.S. regulators that all responses related to the safety of its robotaxi operations in Texas are to be kept confidential. This announcement was made through a letter issued on Monday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicated on Friday that it is evaluating Tesla's answers concerning the safety of its self-driving technology, especially under challenging weather conditions. This review comes as part of a broader inquiry into several safety aspects.

Under federal law, NHTSA is limited in its ability to disclose information that companies deem confidential. The agency stated it would consider all responses and pertinent data before deciding on any safety measures to be implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

