Coca-Cola System in Africa Powers $10.4B Economic Impact, 1M Jobs in 2024

The Coca-Cola Company unveiled the results of a comprehensive socio-economic impact study during the 2025 U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Luanda, Angola, showcasing the company’s powerful contribution to Africa’s economic development. The study, conducted by global sustainability consultancy Steward Redqueen, reveals that the Coca-Cola system generated $10.4 billion in value-added economic activity across its African value chain in 2024.

This landmark study highlights how Coca-Cola, in collaboration with its local bottlers, suppliers, and distribution partners, continues to anchor itself deeply within the African economy—not only as a beverage brand but as a vital player in the region’s broader growth story.

A Massive Employment Footprint Across Diverse Sectors

The Coca-Cola system, comprising The Coca-Cola Company and its authorized bottling partners, supported over 1 million jobs across Africa in 2024. This includes:

36,800 direct jobs within the Coca-Cola system

987,000 indirect jobs created through retail, agriculture, logistics, services, and local manufacturing

For every direct job within the Coca-Cola system, 27 additional jobs were supported downstream, underscoring the company’s catalytic role in local economies. These jobs span formal and informal sectors and are especially critical in communities where employment opportunities are scarce.

$4.3 Billion Invested in African Suppliers

One of the most notable findings of the study is Coca-Cola’s strong local procurement policy. In 2024, 83% of the Coca-Cola system’s procurement spending in Africa—amounting to $4.3 billion—was directed toward local suppliers. This strategy enhances domestic industrial capacity, supports local SMEs, and strengthens supply chain resilience.

Luisa Ortega, President of The Coca-Cola Company’s Africa Operating Unit, emphasized the importance of this approach:

“Our long-standing presence in Africa, working with locally owned bottlers and suppliers, allows us to drive sustainable growth and contribute to the continent’s development in a way that is community-driven and inclusive.”

Deep Local Roots and a Strong Vision for the Future

Coca-Cola’s Africa portfolio includes a wide range of beverages—ranging from sparkling drinks to juices, waters, and dairy-based beverages—many of which are produced using locally sourced ingredients and packaging. The company’s strategy is to create “in Africa, for Africa,” enhancing economic linkages at every level of the supply chain.

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola has committed nearly $1.2 billion in additional investments across Africa over the next five years. These investments will focus on expanding manufacturing capacity, improving distribution infrastructure, boosting digital integration, and supporting community development initiatives.

Focus on Sustainability and Water Security

Recognizing the vital importance of water sustainability, Coca-Cola also announced a $25 million commitment by 2030 to help tackle water-related challenges in 20 African countries. These projects will include:

Watershed restoration and conservation

Access to safe and clean drinking water

Community-based water education initiatives

This announcement builds on Coca-Cola’s longstanding “Water Stewardship” programs, which have already improved water access for millions of Africans through public-private partnerships.

A Broader Developmental Role

The Steward Redqueen report highlights Coca-Cola’s multiplier effect beyond core operations. The company stimulates production in adjacent industries—such as packaging, sugarcane farming, vehicle maintenance, retail kiosks, and even informal sector entrepreneurship. Through retail micro-distributors, especially women-owned businesses, Coca-Cola supports last-mile distribution that reaches the most remote parts of the continent.

Teodora Nenova, Managing Partner at Steward Redqueen, said:

“Our impact assessment reveals the wide-reaching economic footprint of the Coca-Cola system across Africa. It shows how deeply embedded the company is within local ecosystems—and how its operations consistently generate employment, income, and value throughout the economy.”

A Partner in Africa’s Transformation Story

Coca-Cola’s continued presence and deep integration into African economies position it as more than a business entity—it is a developmental partner. By investing in people, infrastructure, and sustainability, the Coca-Cola system is helping to shape a future where economic inclusion, environmental responsibility, and long-term resilience go hand in hand.

As nations across Africa seek robust partnerships that align with their development ambitions, Coca-Cola’s model of local-first operations, value-chain engagement, and community investments sets a compelling precedent for inclusive corporate participation.