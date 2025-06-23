Kuwait Airways Grounds Flights Amid Regional Unrest

Kuwait Airways has announced a suspension of all flight departures from the country, citing regional developments as the cause. This decision comes in the aftermath of airspace closures by neighboring Qatar and Bahrain following Iran's attack on the Al Udeid U.S. military base in Doha.

The Gulf region is a strategic location, hosting multiple U.S. military bases. This latest escalation has prompted significant concern, as air travel and military operations face disruptions amid heightened tensions.

Iran's offensive at the U.S. military installation has rippled through the region, impacting both civilian travel and military logistics, showcasing the fragile balance of peace and stability in the Gulf.

(With inputs from agencies.)