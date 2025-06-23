Delhi Businesses Celebrate Removal of Police License Requirement

Delhi's business community has welcomed a decision to scrap the police license needed for several commercial categories, heralding it as a significant step in reducing bureaucratic red tape and easing business operations in the city.

Sanjeev Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders' Association, called the initiative "partial relief" and urged for a more streamlined single-window clearance system involving all pertinent departments.

Traders like Paramjeet Singh Pamma and Brijesh Goyal highlighted the decision's importance in reducing compliance burdens and unnecessary delays, citing that this could facilitate smoother business activities in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)