Air Travel Turbulence: Qatar Airspace Shutdown Affects Cochin Flights

Cochin International Airport experienced widespread disruptions late Monday night following the closure of Qatar's airspace as tensions rose in West Asia. Passengers found themselves stranded as numerous flights were either delayed, canceled, or diverted due to the airspace shutdown.

An Air India Express flight, initially bound for Doha, along with several other flights operated by Qatar Airways and Etihad, faced significant delays. Air India Express rerouted its flight to Muscat, while the Doha-bound flight was canceled, and an Etihad flight returned to Cochin.

With Air India Express operating 25 weekly flights to Doha from various Indian cities, the airline is closely monitoring the situation, ensuring the safety and security of its guests and crew. They remain in communication with the relevant authorities as the situation develops.