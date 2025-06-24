AfDB Backs Africa–EU Ties With $1B Boost for Lobito and Mattei-Global Plans

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has reaffirmed its leadership in transforming Africa’s infrastructure, regional integration, and sustainable development through its central role in implementing Italy’s Mattei Plan and the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative. Speaking at the joint Mattei Plan–Global Gateway Summit in Rome on 20 June 2025, AfDB President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina detailed the Bank’s strategic investments aimed at building a connected, resilient, and prosperous African continent.

From Strategy to Action: Infrastructure, Energy, and Digital Connectivity

Dr. Adesina highlighted the progress being made on the ground through AfDB’s investments in transport corridors, energy access, and digital innovation. He called for tighter alignment between Africa’s development partners and quicker delivery on promises, stating that the Bank’s current interventions are already reshaping regional trade and economic resilience.

Among the Bank’s flagship projects, Adesina emphasized the Lobito Corridor, a vital trans-African trade route that runs from Angola’s Atlantic coast through Zambia to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The AfDB has committed $1 billion over five years to support infrastructure and value chain development along this corridor, unlocking trade for landlocked countries and creating new urban growth hubs.

In addition, Adesina announced support for the Tanzania–DRC–Burundi railway network, where the Bank is helping mobilize a $3.9 billion investment package to improve interconnectivity and boost intra-African trade.

“These efforts reflect a coherent strategy to transform Africa’s economic geography through inclusive, green growth,” Adesina said.

Mattei Plan and Global Gateway: Strategic Alignment

The summit in Rome convened African and European leaders to align the implementation of the Mattei Plan—Italy’s new Africa strategy—with the EU’s Global Gateway, a €300 billion infrastructure and development initiative, of which €150 billion is earmarked for Africa.

Italy’s Mattei Plan, launched in 2024, is built around principles of mutual partnership, respect, and sustainable development. It focuses on energy, agriculture, infrastructure, migration, and private sector development.

The Global Gateway seeks to bridge the global infrastructure gap through strategic investments in clean energy, digitalization, transport, and human development. Both initiatives intersect with AfDB’s operational priorities, making the Bank a pivotal implementing agency.

Adesina reaffirmed AfDB’s role as a key delivery partner for both initiatives. “We have established a Special Fund, and its inaugural Governing Council has already met to begin evaluating projects, including the Lobito Corridor,” he said.

This Rome Process/Mattei Plan Financing Facility, hosted by AfDB, is designed to fast-track funding for climate-resilient and transformational infrastructure projects across Africa, particularly in energy, water, and transport.

Energy Access and Climate Resilience: Mission 300

A key focus of the AfDB’s work is universal energy access, a cornerstone of Africa’s long-term development strategy. Dr. Adesina spotlighted Mission 300, the joint AfDB–World Bank initiative to connect 300 million Africans to electricity, with a strong emphasis on renewable energy.

He also announced that negotiations are underway for a €165 million support package from the European Commission to scale up green energy access under this program.

“Connectivity means power. Power means opportunity,” Adesina said, linking energy access to industrial growth, health outcomes, and educational opportunity.

Strengthening Regional Integration Through Lobito

In a major development, the AfDB signed a Letter of Intent with the Government of Zambia to support the continued development of the Lobito Corridor. The plan includes:

550 km of new railway construction from Chingola in Zambia’s Copperbelt to the Angolan border.

260 km of road upgrades between Chisese and Jimbe, via Mwinilunga.

This initiative builds on a broader Memorandum of Understanding between AfDB, Angola, Zambia, the DRC, and global partners including the European Union, the United States, Italy, and the Africa Finance Corporation. It is expected to dramatically improve freight logistics, reduce trade bottlenecks, and catalyze industrial development.

Multilateral Support and Global Momentum

The importance of international cooperation was echoed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who remarked:

“Global Gateway is an investment agenda that combines public and private capital. Africa is a continent of abundance—what’s missing is connectivity.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni underscored the importance of mutual respect and collaboration, stating:

“These are not top-down initiatives, but concrete projects shaped through dialogue and a shared desire for lasting development.”

The Road Ahead: Scaling Soft Finance and Institutional Capacity

Dr. Adesina closed his remarks by urging donors to support a strong 17th replenishment of the African Development Fund, the Bank’s concessional arm for low-income countries. Enhanced financing, he argued, will be crucial to sustaining the momentum generated by the Mattei Plan and Global Gateway and ensuring that Africa’s poorest nations are not left behind.

“Together, let us do more with Africa—not just for Africa,” he concluded.