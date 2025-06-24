Bus Inferno Near Devipada Metro Station
A private bus erupted in flames near the Devipada metro station in Borivali, Mumbai. With no injuries reported, fire engines are combating the blaze. Officials are yet to determine the cause. More updates are expected.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:12 IST
- Country:
- India
A private bus burst into flames near Mumbai's Devipada metro station in the Borivali area on Tuesday, as reported by officials. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.
In response, several fire engines arrived at the scene to tackle the fire that engulfed the empty vehicle. Firefighters are currently working to bring the situation under control.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further information is expected to be released by the authorities.
Advertisement