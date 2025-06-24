Left Menu

Bus Inferno Near Devipada Metro Station

A private bus erupted in flames near the Devipada metro station in Borivali, Mumbai. With no injuries reported, fire engines are combating the blaze. Officials are yet to determine the cause. More updates are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:12 IST
Bus Inferno Near Devipada Metro Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private bus burst into flames near Mumbai's Devipada metro station in the Borivali area on Tuesday, as reported by officials. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

In response, several fire engines arrived at the scene to tackle the fire that engulfed the empty vehicle. Firefighters are currently working to bring the situation under control.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further information is expected to be released by the authorities.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025