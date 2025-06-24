Left Menu

Rubicon Research Bolsters US Market Presence with Strategic Acquisition

Rubicon Research Limited has acquired Alkem Laboratories' manufacturing facility in Pithampur for Rs. 149 crores. This move enhances Rubicon's supply chain and capabilities, especially in steroids and oncology medication, strengthening their US market strategy. Rubicon's operations doubled in revenue from 2022 to 2024, reflecting significant growth.

Rubicon Research Limited announced the acquisition of Alkem Laboratories' formulations manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. This strategic acquisition, valued at Rs. 149 crores, augments Rubicon's production capabilities, especially in the areas of steroids and high-potency products, and enhances their position in the US market.

The Pithampur facility is situated in a Special Economic Zone and spans over 1,25,000 sq. m. It is equipped to produce hormones and oncology medications, aligning with Rubicon's strategy to strengthen its supply chain and add new manufacturing capabilities. According to the company's CEO, Mr. Parag Sancheti, the acquisition supports their goal of expanding their US market presence.

Rubicon's financial performance has been notable, with revenue from operations more than doubling from Rs. 3,135.67 million in Fiscal 2022 to Rs. 8,538.89 million in Fiscal 2024. As the fastest-growing Indian pharmaceutical formulations company, Rubicon is aggressively pursuing opportunities in regulated markets, particularly the United States.

