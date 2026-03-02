Left Menu

Unveiling Iran's Revolutionary Guard: A Force Beyond Borders

Iran's Revolutionary Guard, under its supreme leader, oversees the nation's ballistic missile arsenal and operations abroad. Originating from the 1979 Revolution, it has become integral to Iran's strategy and economy. The Guard's influence extends through regional proxy support and internal control mechanisms. Its future amidst recent geopolitical tensions remains uncertain.

02-03-2026
Iran's paramilitary force, the Revolutionary Guard, has cemented its role as a formidable entity within the country's theocracy, operating under the direct command of the supreme leader. Charged with overseeing Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and conducting operations beyond the nation's borders, the Guard is in sharp focus once again. Recent regional tensions involving a US-Israeli airstrike campaign, leading to the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, highlight its pivotal role across the Middle East.

The Revolutionary Guard emerged from the Iranian Revolution of 1979, tasked with safeguarding the cleric-led government. It rapidly expanded during the protracted Iran-Iraq conflict in the 1980s. Despite potential disbandment post-war, the force thrived, moving into private enterprise and dominating sectors like construction, telecommunications, and beyond. The Quds Force, its expeditionary arm, fortifies Iran's 'Axis of Resistance,' providing support to allies like Syria's Assad, Hezbollah, and Yemen's Houthi rebels, while maintaining involvement in smuggling and regional intelligence.

Domestically, the Guard's Basij militia has been crucial in quelling dissent through force. The recent elimination of top Guard leaders in Israeli strikes, coupled with the Syrian regime's fall, challenges its strategic stability. Speculation surrounds the autonomy of Iranian military actions following their involvement in Gulf tensions, suggesting potential fractures in command amid the orthodox regime's evolving geopolitical landscape.

