Devotees Flock to Koda Festival: A Celebrated Tradition at Bhagavathi Amman Temple

The Koda Festival at the famed Bhagavathi Amman Temple kicked off with a traditional Kodiyettu flag-raising ceremony, drawing thousands of pilgrims. The annual 10-day celebration began on February 28 with chants resonating through the air as devotees, predominantly women, gathered to witness the sacred event.

Distinguished guests graced the occasion, including Madras High Court Judge L. C. Victoria Gowri and Kanniyakumari District Collector R. Alagumeena. The festival is set to culminate with the legendary Koda on March 10. Key rituals such as 'Valiyapadukka' and the 'Valiya Theevatti' procession are scheduled for March 6 and March 8, respectively, leading to the 'Odukku Pooja' at midnight.

In tandem with the festival, the 89th annual Hindu Maha Sammelan commenced, attracting numerous attendees for religious and cultural gatherings. To ensure safety, over 800 police personnel and a Marine Police unit have been deployed. Authorities have erected watchtowers along the coast and arranged special transportation services, connecting locations in Tamil Nadu and southern Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)