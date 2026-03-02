Marine Insurers Withdraw War Risk Coverage Amid Middle East Tensions
Marine insurers Skuld and Gard announced the termination of war risk covers for ships in the Middle East region due to the escalating conflict there. The cancellation will be effective from March 5, as per the announcements on their respective websites.
Leading marine insurers, Skuld and Gard, have revealed they will cancel war risk coverage for ships operating in the Middle East Gulf and Iran. This move comes in response to escalating regional tensions.
The cancellations, slated to take effect on March 5, were announced via statements on the insurers' official websites.
Amid rising conflicts, this decision underscores the increasing risks faced by maritime operators in the volatile region.
