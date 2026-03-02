Left Menu

Marine Insurers Withdraw War Risk Coverage Amid Middle East Tensions

Marine insurers Skuld and Gard announced the termination of war risk covers for ships in the Middle East region due to the escalating conflict there. The cancellation will be effective from March 5, as per the announcements on their respective websites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Leading marine insurers, Skuld and Gard, have revealed they will cancel war risk coverage for ships operating in the Middle East Gulf and Iran. This move comes in response to escalating regional tensions.

The cancellations, slated to take effect on March 5, were announced via statements on the insurers' official websites.

Amid rising conflicts, this decision underscores the increasing risks faced by maritime operators in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

