Kuwait Thwarts Hostile Drones Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions

Kuwait intercepted hostile drones on Monday as tensions in the Gulf escalated for the third day amid Iranian retaliatory strikes. This response follows attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iran.

According to the state news agency, Kuwait air defenses successfully intercepted most of the drones near Rumaithiya and Salwa, with no reported injuries. Loud explosions and sirens were heard across Kuwait, as noted by a Reuters witness.

Iranian forces threatened to target U.S. bases after the strikes, which disrupted key regional aviation and trade hubs. The conflict continues to widen with civilian areas also coming under attack.

