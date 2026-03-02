Kuwait Thwarts Hostile Drones Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions
Kuwait intercepted hostile drones during Iran's retaliatory strikes against Gulf states, following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. Most drones were stopped near Rumaithiya and Salwa, with no injuries reported. The conflict affects regional aviation and trade as Tehran targets U.S. bases and civilian areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:07 IST
Kuwait intercepted hostile drones on Monday as tensions in the Gulf escalated for the third day amid Iranian retaliatory strikes. This response follows attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iran.
According to the state news agency, Kuwait air defenses successfully intercepted most of the drones near Rumaithiya and Salwa, with no reported injuries. Loud explosions and sirens were heard across Kuwait, as noted by a Reuters witness.
Iranian forces threatened to target U.S. bases after the strikes, which disrupted key regional aviation and trade hubs. The conflict continues to widen with civilian areas also coming under attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
